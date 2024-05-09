Police-released info gives more details on Chiefs’ Rashee Rice investigation: report

A photographer claims that Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice called him back to a party then punched him in the face at a Dallas nightclub early Monday morning, according to an offense report obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

The alleged details come two days after reports surfaced that Rice was being investigated for allegedly hitting a photographer at 609 N. Harwood Street in Dallas, which is the location of Lit Kitchen nightclub.

The Morning News, citing an incident report it obtained through an open records request, said the photographer told police he had left a party but then was told to come back when the “suspect” messaged him on Instagram.

The photographer, according to the incident report the Morning News acquired, told police he found the suspect and was asked to read Instagram messages on the suspect’s phone; when the photographer did that, he said the suspect punched him on the left side of his face.

According to the Morning News, Dallas police officials have identified Rice as the “suspect” in the report.

The Morning News reported Tuesday that a man was taken to the hospital in relation to the incident with non-life-threatening injuries. Police told the Morning News the man had “visible swelling on one side of his face.”

The Chiefs, when reached earlier this week, had no comment.

Tuesday’s report was the latest offseason news for Rice, who in March crashed a leased Lamborghini Urus into a freeway median in Dallas, starting a chain-reaction collision of vehicles.

The arrest affidavit in that case stated Rice was driving 119 mph some 4.5 seconds before the collision. Videos also showed Rice leaving the scene without attempting to render aid to other drivers.

Dallas Police later announced that Rice, 24, faced eight charges for his role in the crash. Rice turned himself in to authorities before being released on bond.

Rice’s charges from the car wreck include six counts of collision involving bodily injury. There is also one count of aggravated assault and one count of collision involving serious bodily injury. The count of aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, while the count of collision involving serious bodily injury is a third-degree felony.

Rice remained with the Chiefs following that incident. Coach Andy Reid confirmed in April that the second-year pro participated in the first phase of the team’s offseason training program, which is conducted remotely via video calls.

Reid gave a general statement then regarding Rice’s standing with the Chiefs.

“We’re waiting for the law enforcement part of it to take place,” Reid said, “and we’ll go from there.”

The NFL has previously told The Star that it will “continue to monitor all developments” regarding Rice’s case.

Rice, from North Richland Hills, Texas, was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of SMU. He caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie last season.