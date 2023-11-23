Police release mugshot of ‘Harry Kane lookalike’

Footballer Harry Kane on the left and on the right the mugshot released by Richmond Upon Thames police

When police released an e-fit of a robbery suspect, members of the public suggested officers might be best advised to get in touch with their counterparts in Munich.

The image bore an uncanny resemblance to Harry Kane, the England football captain who moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich in the summer.

The mugshot was released by police in the borough of Richmond upon Thames, south-west London, causing much amusement on local Facebook groups.

One Facebook user, Charlie Stoney, said: “Off to Germany you go.” Another, Ashley Grace, wrote: “Harry Kane got a twin?”

The Metropolitan Police released the image after a woman was robbed in an alley off Twickenham Riverside on the evening of October 26.