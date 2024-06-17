Police raid Spanish nightclub with Erling Haaland inside

Away from the excitement of Euro 2024, Erling Haaland has found himself at the centre of a bizarre story, whilst on holiday in Spain.

The Manchester City striker is not on international duty this summer with Norway not qualifying for the tournament.

With an extra break granted by the Premier League champions, Haaland has jetted off to his holiday home in Marbella, ahead of a preseason return next month.

The 23-year-old has been spotted by fans in Andalucia, with a social media storm surrounding him, ahead of an odd incident on June 16.

As per multiple reports in Spain, high end beach club Playa Padre was raided by police, with Haaland inside.

All partygoers were required to produce ID for law enforcement as part of regular raids at party spots in the local area.

The raid was confirmed as a routine move by Spanish police as part of an ongoing ‘Operation Marbella’ following a spate of shootings in and around the city.

Haaland is expected back in Manchester at the start of July ahead of City’s preseason tour of the USA.