Police probing wild scrap between Michigan player, Michigan State players

Police have launched an investigation into an ugly postgame fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium …

Tempers flared on the field as the closing seconds ticked off the clock, but cooler heads appeared to prevail — until the tunnel, where several reporters heading toward postgame press conferences captured video of what appeared to be about 10 Michigan State players surrounding one Michigan player, several Spartans landing kicks and punches.

The Michigan player appeared to be defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows, who was on the ground in the middle of several Michigan State players. When McBurrows got to his feet, Michigan State linebacker Itayvion Brown grabbed him and tossed him through an open doorway at the end of the tunnel. A Michigan State Police officer then is seen grabbing Brown’s jersey to hold him back. At least two other Michigan State players, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young, were seen by a News reporter throwing punches at McBurrows.