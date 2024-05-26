Police praise Scottish Cup final fan behaviour

Eight people have been arrested over minor disorder offences relating to the Scottish Cup final in Glasgow.

Four men, aged 17, 19, 25 and 28 were reported to the procurator fiscal, while a 25-year-old man was charged and released following Saturday’s meeting between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden.

Two 15-year-olds were also arrested and returned to the care of their families, while two women, aged 50 and 51, were given warnings.

Police Scotland praised the majority of supporters for their behaviour before and after the game.

The 25-year-old will appear in court at a later date.

Police moved on a large group of Rangers fans who walked through the Trongate area of the city ahead of a planned Celtic march.

A small group of ticketless Celtic fans were later pictured scaling the fence to gain entry to the Hampden stadium.

Celtic won the match 1-0 thanks to a late Adam Idah goal.

Chief Supt, Stevie Dolan, said: “There was no significant disorder and I would like to thank the majority of fans for their conduct throughout the day.”