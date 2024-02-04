Police: Patrick Mahomes' dad arrested on DWI charge days before Super Bowl

Pat Mahomes Sr., seen here supporting his son during the 2020 AFC championship between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes' father Pat Mahomes Sr. was arrested Saturday by police in Tyler, Texas on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Jail records show that Mahomes Sr. was charged then released on $10,000 bond. The arrest was designated as "driving while intoxicated, third or more." Jail records show two previous DWI charges, one from 2012 and another from 2018.

Details from his arrest on Saturday were not immediately clear. Per court records cited by the Kansas City Star, Mahomes Sr. pleaded guilty to his 2018 DWI charge and served 40 days in jail. He served the sentence on weekends over a span from 2019 to 2020.

The arrest arrives days before his son Patrick is scheduled to lead the Kansas City Chiefs' offense in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. Patrick is seeking his third Super Bowl ring and third Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Mahomes Sr. is a retired professional athlete who played 11 MLB seasons as a pitcher for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.