Police open fire at Paris train station on veiled woman 'making threats'

French police on Tuesday morning shot and wounded a woman who was making threats at a train station in Paris, according to reports from French news agency AFP.

According to witnesses the woman, who was completely veiled, shouted "Allahu akbar" ("God is Greatest").

The incident occurred between 8:30 and 9:30 am on the RER C line in central Paris, at the Bibliothèque François Mitterrand stop, in the 13th district.

The woman was shot and held by police after refusing to follow their order to stop.

Citing a police source, AFP reports say that police were warned by calls from passengers who indicated a "completely veiled" woman who was "uttering threats".

The woman "refused to comply with the police's orders" and "fearing for their safety, they used their weapons".

The Paris prosecutor's office added that she threatened "to blow herself up", adding that police fired one shot, inflicting a life-threatening injury.

The station has been closed and a security perimeter has been set up by the police.

Police have launched two investigations, prosecutors said. One will probe the woman's actions, while another is to elucidate whether the police's use of a firearm was justified.

France has been under "attack alert" since 13 October when a teacher in the northern city of Arras was stabbed to death by an Islamist former pupil.

