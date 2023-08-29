Police officer hit by train while trying to save man on tracks dies

Police and railway workers near the scene of the incident in Balderton last week - Danny Lawson/PA

A “respected and popular” police officer who was hit by a train while trying to rescue a man in distress on the tracks has died from his injuries, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Sgt Graham Saville, a response officer based at Newark police station in Nottinghamshire, was seriously hurt as he responded to concerns for the man’s safety near Balderton last Thursday.

Police said a “distressed” man was found with severe injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, and that Sgt Graham Saville had been hit by the train during attempts to help him.

The “hugely respected” officer was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. On Tuesday, police said the 46-year-old had died from his injuries with his family at his bedside.

‘Hugely respected and popular colleague’

Kate Meynell, the Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable, said: “Today is a day of mourning for the entire police family. Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague, and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family, and we will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time.”

She said it was “testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man’s life” and that “his service and sacrifice will never be forgotten”.

Chief Constable Meynell thanked other officers who attended the scene, some of whom gave immediate medical assistance as they waited for the ambulance, and said they were bring supported by a dedicated team.

Chris Philp, the policing minister, posted on Twitter: “I’m deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sgt Graham Saville, following his brave work to save someone else’s life on a railway line. He selflessly made the ultimate sacrifice. We will remember him. Our thoughts are with Graham’s family and colleagues”.

Robert Jenrick, the MP for Newark, said: “Sgt Graham Saville selflessly gave his life to save someone else. All of us in Newark salute his exceptional bravery and self sacrifice, which won’t be forgotten.”

An investigation into the incident, led by British Transport Police, is ongoing.