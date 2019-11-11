Police: Man shot friend in head with shotgun during argument over LSU-Alabama game

An Oregon man is facing an attempted murder charge after an argument during Saturday’s LSU-Alabama football game turned violent, police say.

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office report states that a swarm of law enforcement officers including police, sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and a SWAT team apprehended 51-year-old Christopher A. Honey of Bend, Oregon, while responding to a report of a shooting at a residence on Saturday.

They found the gunshot victim — who had been shot in the back of the head and neck — and transported him to a local hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.

Police: Honey shot friend, kept watching game

An investigation revealed that Honey and the victim were watching the LSU-Alabama game when an argument turned physical before Honey loaded a shotgun with bird shot and shot the victim once as he was walking away in the driveway, according to the report.

Sgt. William Bailey told KTZV that Honey then returned to the residence to continue watching the game before surrendering without incident after law enforcement arrived and established a perimeter around the home.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Honey is charged with assault II, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing, according to the report.

Law enforcement believes that alcohol played a factor in the shooting.

