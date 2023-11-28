Police launch murder probe after 'robbery victim' at hotel leads cops to dead body

A murder probe has been launched after a 'robbery victim' at a seafront hotel led cops to a dead body. Police were initially called to the Royal Grosvenor Hotel in Weston-super-Mare shortly after 4.15am (Monday 27 November) to a report of a robbery. Officers spoke to a man they believed to be the victim and then took him to an address in Upper Church Road in the Somerset town. A man was found inside the property seriously injured. Police attempted CPR and paramedics attended but he died at the scene. Two men, both aged in their 40s, have now been arrested on suspicion of murder and were taken to hospital with injuries. They have since been released and are currently in police custody. CCTV footage is now being reviewed by officers and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out. Cordons are in place at the address in Upper Church Road, the Royal Grosvenor Hotel and the former Methodist church in Upper Church Road while crime scene investigators carry out enquiries. These are expected to remain in place for some time. As part of our investigation, a number of searches will take place and, this is expected to include bins left out for collection. Police said they would ask people in Knightstone Road (Lower Church Road to Greenfields Place), Lower Church Road, Lovers Walk, South Terrace, Park Place, Royal Crescent, Upper Church Road (Lower Church Road to Raglan Place), Raglan Place, Greenfields Place and Victoria Park to leave their bins out. Inspector Graeme Hall said: "This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life. "While our investigation is still at a very early stage, we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public. "We know that while these incidents are incredibly rare, they can be upsetting and cause concern among the community. "To provide reassurance to local residents, neighbourhood officers have increased patrols in the area and we'd encourage people to approach them if they have any questions." The man's next of kin has been informed and will now be provided with support by specially trained family liaison officers. A forensic post mortem examination will also be carried out in due course to determine the man's cause of death. If you have any information which could help our enquiries, particularly if you saw anything suspicious in the area of Upper Church Road or around the Royal Grosvenor Hotel which may help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference 5223289533.