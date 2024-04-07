Police: Jon Jones admits he was ‘bothered,’ apologized to sample collectors for swearing

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones admits he was “bothered” by a recent Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) sample collection, but apologized for using foul language.

According to an updated Albuquerque (N.M.) Police Department (APD) narrative, Jones was contacted by telephone on April 6 to give his account of what occurred at his home during a March 30 sample collection. Jones was accused of threatening the workers.

Jones said he was “bothered” by the sample collectors’ presence because he was hungover. He admitted to the usage of profanity during the testing process but did not make any threats of harming or killing anyone. Jones said he read the report the worker gave to the UFC numerous times and labeled her as a liar.

The UFC champ also stated he never threatened to sue one of the workers to take all her assets. However, did say he would sue the other collector for bringing his girlfriend to his home, which Jones considered a HIPAA violation because he did not know them personally.

While present at his residence, Jones said he never got closer to the workers than when he gave them a high-five as they were leaving, as shown on a surveillance video shared on social media. Inside the home, Jones said he accidentally picked up the worker’s phone, thinking it was his own, and placed it back on the counter.

At the conclusion of the testing session, Jones was asked if there were any statements that he would like to give to DFSI. “Tell everyone at headquarters not to send people to my home so early, because it could be a dangerous environment,” Jones said. He clarified a party or multiple people could be present at his home.

Jones believes the worker was upset with him for using profanity during the sample collection and therefore gave the police a fabricated story. He says both workers were calm throughout the entire process and never appeared to be scared.

Police issued Jones a summons citing two offenses: assault and interference with communications. According to the updated police report, Jones was notified he would receive the summons in the mail and was also provided an evidence link to upload his surveillance footage.

Jones further addressed the situation Sunday on X, refuting reports stating that he was arrested:

Hello everyone, I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating this morning . I woke up to false reports that I had been arrested . I have not been arrested. In fact, I am currently in Texas with my daughters at a volleyball tournament. I must admit, it’s disappointing to have to clarify these things again , but I understand that I may be an easy target given some of my past issues. it’s important to set the record straight and make sure the truth is told . I was recently visited by testers while I was celebrating a birthday and taking a nap. Upon waking up, I was caught off guard by the unprofessionalism and protocol by one of the testers which caused frustration leading me to use some profanity I regret. However, I want to emphasize that at no point did I threaten , get in anyone’s face , raise my voice to anyone or engage in any form of assault. It’s unfortunate that false news has been spread without proper fact-checking. I want to assure you that I will vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations. The truth is, the incident simply did not occur.

Hello everyone,

I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating this morning . I woke up to false reports that I had been arrested . I have not been arrested. In fact, I am currently in Texas with my daughters at a volleyball tournament. I must admit, it's… — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2024

MMA Junkie has reached out to the UFC, who acknowledged the request, but have not yet provided comment.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie