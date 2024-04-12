Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice turns himself in to police in connection with multi-car crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice turned himself in to police Thursday in connection with a multi-car crash that injured four people.

Rice was booked into the DeSoto Regional Jail in Dallas, according to jail records.

Dallas Police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for Rice, authorities said.

The police also issued a warrant against Theodore Knox, another driver who was involved in the March 30 crash on the North Central Expressway and allegedly left the scene.

Rice, 23, was driving a leased Lamborghini, and Knox, 21, was driving a Corvette on the highway at high speeds when they "caused a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles," the police said in a statement.

Police have alleged both men left the scene without providing information to the other people involved.

Four people suffered minor injuries, according to the police.

Rice and Knox were each charged with eight criminal counts including aggravated assault, collision involving serious bodily injury and collision involving injury, according to the warrants.

None of the other passengers in the vehicles involved in the crash will be charged, Dallas Police said.

Last week, Rice admitted on an Instagram Story that he was involved in the crash and was cooperating with investigators.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident," Rice said in the story.

The Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan told a local radio station last week that the team will "gather the facts and we'll react accordingly," while the NFL said it is monitoring the situation.

