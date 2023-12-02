Police investigating steer carcass left on OSU fraternity's lawn

Dec. 1—Stillwater Police are investigating after a dead longhorn steer was dropped in the yard of an Oklahoma State University fraternity early Friday morning.

Though coming the day before OSU's Big 12 Championship football game against the Texas Longhorns, neither the police nor OSU have made any statements as to possible motive.

The animal's carcass was shown to be slashed through the flank and the word's "F — FH" were painted on the hide. The yard belonged to the FarmHouse fraternity on Monroe Street.

"Oklahoma State University is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house," an official statement from OSU reads. "The Stillwater Police Department is investigating the incident, and the university's Office of Student Support and Conduct also has initiated an investigation.

"Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation."

SPD told the News Press the call came through to dispatch at 6:30 a.m. Because it was off-campus, SPD initiated the investigation.

"The crime obviously didn't occur (at FarmHouse), but we're doing the initial investigation," Lt. TJ Low told the News Press.

Low said SPD is likely to enlist OSU's College of Veterinary Medicine to conduct a medical examination on the carcass.