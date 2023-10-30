Police investigating alleged robbery after Colorado players say jewelry taken at Rose Bowl

Several University of Colorado football players were the victims of an alleged robbery at the Rose Bowl on Saturday during a game against UCLA, with those affected reporting that jewelry had been stolen from their lockers.

UCLA confirmed in an emailed statement to USA TODAY Sports that an investigation has been launched.

"The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room," the university said Monday in the statement. "UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter."

Messages left with Pasadena Police, UCLA police and the Colorado Buffaloes were not immediately returned.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders drops back to pass during Saturday's game at UCLA.

The news of the alleged robbery first emerged after a video was published Sunday night to the YouTube channel "Well Off Media," which is the production of Deion Sanders, Jr., the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

During the video, which recaps the entire roadtrip to face UCLA, several players are seen after the game, commenting on the alleged robbery.

"They (expletive) broke into the locker room, bro," one voice says during the video.

"You gonna go play football, bro, you wanna know your (expletive) is safe, dog," safety Cam'ron Silmon-Craig says during the video. "That's messed up."

The Buffaloes lost to the Bruins, 28-16, and fell to 4-4 on the season.

