Police investigating after Memphis player appears to punch Bowling Green player following WNIT game

Bowling Green police are investigating an apparent punch by Memphis' Jamirah Shutes against Bowling Green's Elissa Brett. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bowling Green says it has referred a postgame incident to police after the Falcons beat Memphis, 73-60, in the women’s NIT on Thursday night.

As the teams walked to midcourt for the customary postgame handshake line, Memphis' Jamirah Shutes stopped and spoke with Bowling Green's Elissa Brett. After a brief conversation, Shutes appeared to punch Brett and Brett fell toward the scorers' table.

Brett was visibly distressed after the incident and WTOL11 said Brett “laid on the floor for a few minutes” before she was helped off the court.

In a release after the game, Bowling Green said university police are investigating what happened.

Thursday’s game was Shutes’ final game with the Tigers after she completed her fifth season with the program. She’s one of 27 players in Memphis history to score over 1,000 career points and was a second-team All-AAC selection this season as she led the Tigers with 15 points per game.

Brett has been Bowling Green’s leading scorer this season with nearly 15 points per game herself. The Australia native has played four seasons for the Falcons. Shutes had 13 points Thursday night while Brett had 15.

The win means Bowling Green will host Florida on Monday to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.