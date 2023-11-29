Police investigate claims Thunder’s Josh Giddey had relationship with underage girl

Photograph: Abbie Parr/AP

Police in Newport Beach, California, are looking into allegations that Oklahoma City Thunder player Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl in their jurisdiction, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

A series of photos and videos were shared online last week alleging that the Australian had engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor. The post has since been deleted.

“We have information, and we’re looking into it,” Sgt Steve Oberon of the Newport Beach Police Department said. “We’re investigating whether or not a crime occurred.”

The NBA said on Friday through a spokesperson that it had opened an internal investigation into the case.

Giddey, who turned 21 last month, has declined to comment on the allegations.

“I understand the question, obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey said on Friday. “I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it. Just for right now, I don’t have anything to say.”

Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault has also declined to discuss the issue.

“I’m just not going to comment on anything as it relates to Josh off the court,” Daigneault told reporters before Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Giddey was aggressively jeered by the opposing fans seemingly every time he touched the ball during the Thunder’s 106-103 loss at the Timberwolves in NBA Cup play on Tuesday.

Giddey was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 draft. He is averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in his third NBA season. He has been a feature player for Oklahoma City, who have won 11 of their first 17 games and are tied for third place in the Western Conference.