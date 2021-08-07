Police identify victim fatally shot in Charlotte on Friday night. No suspect named

Police on Saturday identified 22-year-old Terrik Rashad Roddey as the victim of a fatal shooting off South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte on Friday.

Officers found Roddey with a gunshot wound after responding to a report of a shooting just before 6 p.m. in the 7600 block of Holliswood Court, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Medic responders pronounced Roddey dead at the scene, police said.

Police aren’t saying if they have a suspect in custody or if they know what prompted the shooting.

CMPD urges anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Callers to the Crime Stoppers line can remain anonymous, police said.

This is a developing story.