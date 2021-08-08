Police identify man killed in I-90 crash near Sprague

Aug. 7—A Montana man was killed in a crash Friday afternoon involving a semi-truck and a car on eastbound I-90 about 2 miles west of Sprague, according to Washington State Patrol.

Kenneth H. Tooley, 69, was traveling west on I-90 at milepost 243 in Lincoln County when he crossed his Ford F-150 over a hill and an embankment into the eastbound lane, crashing into a semi-truck driven by 57-year-old Robert L. Marks of Hull, Iowa.

Tooley, of Libby, Montana, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said Marks was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center with injuries.

Troopers are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday. The eastbound lane at milepost 243, which was partially blocked, fully reopened by around 10:30 p.m.