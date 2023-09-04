Police: Homicide unit investigating body found along Elkhart River

Sep. 4—ELKHART — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a body was found Saturday evening on the riverbank in Elkhart.

At approximately 6:26 p.m. a call came in to Elkhart City 911 Communications in reference a deceased male discovered on the riverbank near 599 Bower St. and N. Riverside Dr., a news release stated. Elkhart Police Department officers and first responders were dispatched and arrived shortly thereafter. Upon arrival, officers observed a partially decomposed adult male on the riverbank.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and will be handling the investigation. At this time the cause and manner of death are unknown and his identity is being withheld, pending family notification.

All further inquiries, and anyone with any information, regarding the status of the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.