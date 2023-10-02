Police Help Ranchers Move Cattle Across Highway in Oklahoma

Police in Guymon, Oklahoma, helped to herd dozens of cattle across a highway on October 1.

Footage posted to Facebook by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department shows cows and calves ushered across the road by ranchers, while two sheriff cars block off the road so oncoming traffic can’t pass.

“From time to time, we perform traffic control to assist ranchers moving cattle,” the department wrote in the post. Credit: Texas County Sheriff’s Department via Storyful

