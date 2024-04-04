Police, fans preparing for Opening Day temps and crowds

ST. LOUIS – Despite the expected chilly forecast, law enforcement is prepared for large Opening Day crowds Thursday.

Extra officers will be attending the home opener game against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium, in addition to more that will be stationed at events around the city.

Fans are in preparation mode, as the first pitch is less than 24 hours away. Plenty of gloves, hats, and sweatshirts were available in stores for attendees needing to bundle up as temperatures will be in the 40s.

As this weekend is filled with sports around St. Louis, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says additional officers will be at each event.

