Police told to explain why they failed to stop jihad chants during pro-Palestine protest

Police must explain why they did not intervene when pro-Palestine protesters chanted “jihad”, a Cabinet minister said on Monday.

Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, said that he was among many people who were “disturbed” when supporters of an extremist Islamist group repeatedly chanted the term during a protest in London on Saturday.

Speaking before a meeting between Suella Braverman and Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, to discuss the incident, Mr Harper said that the Home Secretary would “make it clear that the Government thinks the full force of the law should be used”.

He added: “The police are operationally independent, which I think is appropriate, and they will have to explain the reasons for the decisions they have taken.”

Sources close to the Home Secretary said that she would tell Sir Mark that there can be “no place for incitement to hatred or violence” on Britain’s streets and that the police “must crack down on anyone breaking the law”.

After analysing an online video, the Met said that jihad had “a number of meanings” and concluded that no offence had taken place.

Sir Mark is expected to defend the decision of his officers, arguing that the protesters could not have been prosecuted under existing legislation.

He will emphasise the operational independence of the police and highlight that the officers received “real-time” advice from prosecutors during the rally on Saturday.

Sir Mark jointly published a review two years ago with Sara Khan, the counter-extremism tsar at the time, that found extremists were able to operate with “impunity” in the UK and incite hatred because of the “gaping chasm” in British legislation.

They argued that the law needed to be strengthened, a view that Sir Mark is said to retain.

In an article for the Telegraph, Ms Khan warned that Hamas supporters could glorify terrorism because of Britain’s lax laws which permitted “hateful extremism”.

She said that the law allowed this if supporters avoided specifically encouraging a terrorist act and steered clear of directly supporting the proscribed organisation.

Police have been frustrated by the Government’s failure to take on their recommendations for new laws to tackle hateful extremism.

Neil Basu, a former lead for counter-terrorism policing at the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “For the Government and ministers to attack the Met is unjustified. The police need support at this challenging time. If the Government doesn’t like the law it can change it, as it has been asked to do.”

Thousands of people have viewed the “jihad” chant on social media.

Mr Harper told Times Radio: “I saw those clips of that chanting at the weekend. I along with many people would have been disturbed by it.”

He also said a video appearing to show a Tube driver leading chants on the London Underground of “free Palestine” was “disturbing”.

He told Sky News: “I saw that clip and on the face of it it was disturbing, but I know the British Transport Police and Transport for London are investigating that.

“Because they are investigating that it wouldn’t be right for me to comment on an ongoing police investigation, but they took that very seriously and I thank them at the weekend for their vigilance on that matter.

“I want to make sure people across the country are secure and those sorts of things will have been very concerning, particularly to people in the Jewish community.”