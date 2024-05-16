Police: Expect road closures and delays for Sunday's Mystic Half Marathon

May 15—MYSTIC — Stonington and Groton Town police have announced temporary road closures for this Sunday's Mystic Half Marathon and 10K road races.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and closures between 7 and 10 a.m. as more than 2,000 runners compete.

Affected roads include Coogan Boulevard from Route 27 to Clara Drive from 6:45 to 7:10 a.m; Coogan Boulevard from Maritime Drive to Jerry Browne Road from 6:55 to 10 a.m.; Route 27 from Coogan Boulevard to Holmes Street and Holmes Street from 6:55 to 7:20 a.m.; Route 1 from Holmes Street to Pearl Street and Pearl Street from 7 to 7:30 a.m.; Grove Avenue and River Road from 7:10 to 8:10 a.m.; Route 27 from River Road to Jerry Browne Road, alternating one-way traffic from 7:20 to 8:25 a.m.; Jerry Browne Road from Route 27 to Mistuxet Avenue and Mistuxet Avenue, 7:30 to 10 a.m.; Pellegrino Road, Deans Mill Road, Pequot Trail from Deans Mill Road to Flanders Road and Flanders Road from 7:40 to 10 a.m.