Police: Ex-NFL player LeGarrette Blount involved in youth football game fight

Police in Gilbert, Arizona are investigating a fight at youth football game on Saturday and confirm to USA TODAY Sports that former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount is an involved person in the incident.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m., the Gilbert police department responded to Williams Field High School after multiple reports of adults fighting during the game.

The fight, which included Blount who is a coach, was over by the time officers arrived and there were no injuries reported.

Authorities say the case investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Blount apologized for his role in the fight.

"Today video footage was sent to TMZ in regards to my actions at a football game this past weekend," Blount said on social media. "Unfortunately the video shared does not display all off the details and events that transpired. Regardless of that, I take full responsibility for my part in it and for putting myself in this situation.

"I apologize to all of my players and parents and also to the players and parents on the other team. As a leader, coach, father and a role model I understand my actions are unacceptable. I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth."

Blount, 35, played nine NFL seasons, rushing for 6,306 yards and scoring 56 touchdowns. He won three Super Bowl titles, two with the New England Patriots and one with the Philadelphia Eagles.

