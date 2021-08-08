Police: Drive-by shooting caused car to crash on Long Island
Suffolk County police say an apparent drive-by shooting is what caused a car to crash into a car wash in East Patchogue on Saturday night.
Suffolk County police say an apparent drive-by shooting is what caused a car to crash into a car wash in East Patchogue on Saturday night.
As detectives investigated, Riley came home in possession of a handgun that matched the caliber of shells found at the house, the sheriff said.
Ryo Kiyuna, 31, made Olympic history by becoming the first-ever gold medalist in the men's kata event on July 30. Winning gold: The three-time world karate champion took home the first gold during the debut of the sport at this year's Olympics, reported CNN World. Kiyuna beat Spain's Damian Quintero in the finals and finished with a score of 28.72 points.
Police tried to stop the assailants’ Chevrolet Impala and chased it when he did not pull over.
Dutch police were called to escort the teenagers off their flight to New York at Amsterdam after they refused to put their kosher food away.
Video shows EasyJet passengers vocally opposing the removal of two men on a flight to Spain, telling them "no, don't get off" and "sit down."
After contracting the virus, friends said Dick Farrel texted them and urged them to get the vaccine.
Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.
North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.
Rhode Island motorist left ‘shaken and injured’ after being beaten by dirt bike riders as 8-year-old watches on
A plane passenger from Oregon was asked to wear a face mask when he got agitated and hit the flight attendant upon landing in Florida, according to police.
Thessalonica Allen, 34, reportedly asked her children to help carry her husband's corpse into the trunk of her car.
Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.
Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.
“Celebrity white folks bragging about not showering have the privilege of not worrying about stereotypes they’re inherently ‘dirty.’ Black folks don’t have that luxury," noted just one tweet in response.
The passenger was also told Biden t-shirts would have to be turned inside out
‘If you are not vaccinated, you are not a patriot. You are not a patriot,’ resident Jesse Jones says
A man alleged to have wounded 10 people in a knife attack on a Tokyo commuter train late on Friday told police he became incensed when he saw women who "looked happy" and wanted to kill them, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
Yorgos Papaioannou spent four hours using a garden hose to try to save his newly-built home from a blazing wildfire, until police patrolling his suburb north of Athens ordered him and his girlfriend to leave. The wildfires https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blaze-sweeps-through-athens-suburbs-fifth-day-greece-wildfires-2021-08-07 that have ripped through the woodlands around Athens and encroached on the city's northern suburbs have not caused the human casualties seen three years ago when more than 100 people were killed in Greece's deadliest fires. Hundreds of fires have broken out across the country as Greece swelters in its worst heatwave for 30 years, from the western Peloponnese to the island of Evia east of Athens.
Synthetic opioid is 50 times stronger than heroin
The donations have helped Dasha Kelly pay off her lease, get a new car to travel to work, and invest in her three daughters' futures.