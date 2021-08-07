Police detail car chase, shootout with suspect

Aug. 7—Police say Dalton Cunningham of Santa Fe started the morning of Monday, July 5, by stealing a bait car from an apartment complex parking lot on Central near Louisiana.

Over the following hour or so, he is accused of leading officers across town and then firing at them with a stolen gun. Two officers — Curtis Hoffman and Nathaniel Matheson — returned fire through their windshields, striking 26-year-old Cunningham in the chin.

No officers were injured. Hoffman has been with the Albuquerque Police Department since 2017; Matheson since 2019. Neither had been involved in any other shootings.

These details are among those APD laid out in a Friday afternoon news conference. The department also released video of the shooting taken from an officer's lapel camera and from cameras placed inside the bait car.

Police Chief Harold Medina said Cunningham was an example of someone who has been arrested multiple times and is not behind bars.

"There's been way too many cases I've seen where — on one hand — sometimes it's asked, 'Why did the Albuquerque Police Department have such a large amount of use of the force?' " Medina said. "We've used force on individuals, time and time again, taking them into custody when had they either gotten resources to help them with their underlying issue while they're awaiting trial, or they were in custody, we wouldn't be put into that situation."

Cunningham is charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer, trafficking controlled substances, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and other crimes. He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center pending trial. He also has pending cases out of Santa Fe.

His public defender, Graham Dumas, said it would be inappropriate to comment at this stage in the case.

"Mr. Cunningham is presumed innocent until proven guilty at a trial," Dumas said. "We are looking at the evidence that has been handed to us."

Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock with the Criminal Investigation Division, said the minute Cunningham opened the door to a dark blue Ford pick-up truck, dispatch was alerted and video began streaming with a slight delay. Officers were sent to out to try to find it — an undertaking that was complicated by the fact that the truck's GPS was not working.

"We had some GPS positioning issues with the bait car system...," Medina said. "The sergeant did a great job. He actually located the surroundings in the video and said, 'Oh, I know where they're at,' and so they started to head that direction."

Officers trailed Cunningham to an area near Wyoming and Osuna NE, where the auto theft supervisor gave dispatch the signal to disable the car by cutting off its ability to accelerate. It rolled into the curb.

On the lapel camera video, the supervisor can be heard telling officers Hoffman and Matheson that Cunningham has a gun and is putting a face cover on.

Then, a bullet strikes their car.

"One of the first rounds that's fired from the bait car vehicle towards the patrol unit hits the windshield of the patrol unit and lands right between both officers' heads," Hartsock said.

The officers returned fire. Hartsock said one of the bullets struck Cunningham on the chin through the cloth he had covering his face. APD didn't say which officer's bullet struck him.

Video shows Cunningham got out of the truck and fled through a nearby apartment complex, where he was arrested.

Hartsock said a gun that was found on the ground near the abandoned bait vehicle had been stolen out of Santa Fe. He said it was empty of the 11 rounds it could hold, although police still don't know exactly how many times he fired.

"On his person was more ammunition, drugs including fentanyl and possible methamphetamine as well as a driver's license and a New Mexico fishing license that we were able to link up to an auto burglary that had just taken place," Hartsock said. "That auto burglary is still under investigation so no one's been charged from it yet."

The shooting was the fifth APD has been involved in this year. Two were fatal, one other resulted in a person being injured, and in another no one was hit.