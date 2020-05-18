Police: Redskins WR Cody Latimer threatened best friend with gun after drunken poker game

Cody Latimer (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

On Saturday, Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested for allegedly shooting a gun inside a Colorado apartment.

On Monday, details from the police report became public with police claiming Latimer threatened his best friend with a gun after a night of drinking at a poker game, according to a report from 9 News in Denver.

According to the report from the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, the evening began when Latimer called up Roderick English to set up a poker game at English’s apartment. English identified himself to police as Latimer’s best friend.

Police: Drinking, gambling before gunshots

English told police that he and Latimer both consumed alcohol once the game ensued alongside seven or eight other guests, including English’s girlfriend Madi Shal. The report states that Latimer got into an argument with another player, prompting English to call off the game and kick everyone out of this apartment.

Latimer returned to English’s apartment 30 minutes later with a gun and blamed English for the confrontation, according to the report. He told English that he had saved two bullets for him and Shal and threatened to “kill everybody,” the police report states.

Latimer then calmed down and emptied the clip and the chamber of his gun before becoming enraged again and firing two shots near English, according to the report. Police say that English then pinned Latimer against the wall before Latimer hit him in the head with his gun. The altercation de-escalated for good when English again pinned Latimer against the wall and urged him to calm down, according to the report.

Police arrived after reports of shots fired.

Lawyer references sex assault investigation

According to ESPN, Latimer’s attorney Harvey Steinberg told a Douglas County court on Monday that law enforcement officials contacted him about an investigation of a sexual assault of Latimer’s 4-year-old son allegedly committed by one of the players at the poker game.

Story continues

No law enforcement officials have publicly verified Steinberg’s claim, and no other details are known.

Latimer faces 3 felonies

According to the police reports, Latimer is charged with felony assault in the second degree, felony menacing, felony illegal discharge of a firearm, misdemeanor prohibited use of weapons and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

He was released on $25,000 bond and ordered to return for a July 24 court date.

Latimer played his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos after being drafted out of Indiana in the second round in 2014. Douglas County is just south of Denver.

Latimer played two seasons with the New York Giants before signing with Washington this offseason.

In six NFL seasons, Latimer has tallied 70 catches for 935 yards and six touchdowns while also working as a kick returner.

More from Yahoo Sports: