Police Chase Elusive Deer Through Retail Outlet

Police in Corona had a busy morning and afternoon recently, responding to calls of a deer that “ran through yards, jumped a wall, and took a brief dip in a backyard pool” before finishing its tour with a visit to a local Sam’s Club outlet.

Video from the Corona Police Department shows the final showdown, as the animal is chased down the aisles of the wholesaler before finally being caught.

The deer was released “back into the wild” after Corona Animal Control arrived, police said. Credit: Corona Police Department via Storyful