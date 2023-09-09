Police call for backup after fights at Wayne High School football game

Fights after a Wayne High School football game prompted a county-wide call for backup Friday night.

Just before 10 p.m. Huber Heights police called out a “99″ or call for countywide assistance after multiple fights broke out at Wayne High School, Montgomery County regional dispatch confirmed.

A football game had just wrapped up against Springfield.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and working to learn what caused the fight and if anyone’s been taken into custody.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.