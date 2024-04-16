Police Athletic League registration opens April 20

Apr. 15—Keep your kids active throughout the summer with fun activities! PAL runs May 28 through June 21 and is Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The program encourages physical fitness and teamwork, and kids will have the opportunity to interact with Odessa Police Department officers.

Registration will be on Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Floyd Gwinn Gym, located at 2300 W. 10th St. It will be first come, first serve.

You must print and fill out both the registration form and the release form. The registration fee is $100 per child, and only cash or money orders will be accepted, no checks. You may bring the completed forms and cash/money order to the registration on April 20. Records can also notarize the release form for you.

For the registration form and release form, please go to: https://odessapd.com/463/Police-Athletic-League-PAL