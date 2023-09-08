Police: Ashland man sent explicit photos to minor

Sep. 8—ASHLAND — A 29-year-old man was booked into the Boyd County Detention Center after police accused him of sending explicit photos and engaging in sexually driven conversations with a 16-year-old girl.

Charles J. Houk, of Ashland, was arrested Thursday after an officer with Ashland Police Department determined Houk had exchanged nude photos with an underaged girl throughout the duration of their year-long "relationship."

According to court records, Houk admitted to still possessing the explicit messages and photos via Facebook messenger.

Houk is charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 18, distribution of obscene matter to minors and procuring a minor by electronic means.

All of the charges are class D felonies, each punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.

