Police make an arrest after a racist gesture was made towards Rio Ferdinand

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PA Sport Staff
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Wolves have apologised to Rio Ferdinand after a supporter was arrested having made a racist gesture towards the former Manchester United and England defender at Molineux.

Ferdinand was at the stadium working as a pundit as Wolves were beaten 2-1 by United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The match saw the return of fans to the ground, with a crowd of 4,500 Wolves supporters in attendance.

During the game, Ferdinand posted a message on Twitter which said: “The last couple weeks, it’s been unreal to see fans back.

“However to the Wolves fan who has just been thrown out for doing a monkey chant at me. You need to be dismissed from football and educated.

“Come meet me and I will help you understand what it feels like to be racially abused!”

A subsequent tweet from Wolves said: “We are deeply sorry Rio.

“This person does not represent our club, our supporters or our values. We can confirm that this individual has been arrested by @WMPolice, who we will support to ensure that the strongest action is taken, including a lifetime ban from our club.”

West Midlands Police said in a tweet: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested at the @Wolves v @ManUtd match this afternoon after a racist gesture was directed at @rioferdy5.

“We will not tolerate football hate crime.”

Elsewhere, audible boos were heard at Villa Park when Aston Villa and Chelsea players took the knee before kick-off.

While it was drowned out by applause for the gesture in the fight for equality, defender Tyrone Mings questioned the education of those supporters who did not agree with the pre-match ritual.

Mings said on Twitter: “A great win to finish. (It) was brilliant to have our family and the fans back at VP.

“To anyone that booed us taking the knee, have a look at yourself and ask if you truly support equality and equal opportunity for the black players on the pitch. It’s tiring. Educate yourself.

“There was also a lot of applause by the way and to you lot, I love ya’ll. Thank you.”

Recommended Stories

  • Rio Ferdinand: Police arrest Wolves fan after former Manchester United defender racially abused

    Former England international said he had been subjected to a monkey chant by a home supporter at Molineux

  • Police arrest 14 animal rights protestors who blocked McDonald's depot as activists build towers outside new site

    Police have arrested 14 animal rights protestors who blocked a McDonald's depot, as activists built towers outside a new site on Sunday. Members of vegan campaigning group Animal Rebellion group blocked lorries leaving distribution centres in Basingstoke, Hempstead and Heywood on Saturday. Eight members of the group - which calls itself a “sister organisation” to the Extinction Rebellion movement - were arrested at an industrial estate in Basingstoke on suspicion of aggravated trespass, Hampshire Police said. A further six people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, aggravated trespass and intimidating behaviour. Matt Reeves, chief inspector of Hampshire Police, said: "Everyone has the right to free speech and protest. However, officers will take necessary action against the few who deliberately choose to act outside the law." The activists have called on McDonald’s to stop selling meat and switch to an entirely plant-based menu by 2025. It forms part of Animal Rebellion’s wider attempts to use “non-violent civil disobedience to help the transition to a plant-based system” and act “in solidarity” with Extinction Rebellion. Protestors ended their blockade of a distribution centre in Coventry on Sunday morning after shackling themselves to bamboo towers for more than 24 hours. West Midlands Police said that the Coventry protest caused “safety concerns” because the towers were blocking the entrance and exit of the building. No arrests were made by Greater Manchester Police or West Midlands Police, the forces said. It is estimated that a total of 100 people took part in the protests across the four sites.

  • Top dunks from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

    Top dunks from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards, 05/23/2021

  • Kevin Harvick on racing in rain: ‘Most unsafe thing I’ve ever done in a race car’

    Kevin Harvick called NASCAR racing in the rain 'the worst decision that we’ve ever made in our sport that I’ve been a part of.'

  • Atletico title-winner Luis Suarez says he was ‘looked down on’ in Barcelona exit

    Suarez hit 195 goals in six prolific seasons with Barca but was allowed to leave last summer.

  • Power saves Penske from Indy 500 qualifying embarrassment

    Will Power was wide open around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, unwilling to let off the gas, even when he brushed his car against the wall. The 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner was one of five drivers fighting for a spot in the final row of the May 30 race. A Team Penske car never should have been on the bubble, and yet on Sunday, Power desperately tried to avoid becoming the first Roger Penske driver sent home from the Indy 500 since 1995.

  • Manchester United complete unbeaten away league campaign with victory at Wolves

    United have matched a feat only previously achieved in the English top-flight by Preston in 1888-89 and Arsenal in 2001-02 and 2003-04.

  • Mata reclaims Man United edge over Wolves

    Donny van de Beek wins a penalty, and Juan Mata steps up to the spot to Manchester United back in front of Wolves.

  • What to Watch: Full guide for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Qualifying: 11 a.m. […]

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Soccer-Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations

    Madrid's city hall is deploying 130 police officers to prevent either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid supporters from celebrating en-masse in the Spanish capital's centre in the event their team wins the La Liga title on Saturday. A city hall statement on Thursday said the 130 officers will patrol the two city centre fountains where the two teams typically celebrate trophy wins in order to prevent large gatherings which could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Atletico, who hold a two-point lead over Real heading into their final game away to Real Valladolid, traditionally celebrate trophy wins at the Neptuno fountain, located 600 metres from the Cibeles fountain, where Real toast titles, although neither side will head there if they capture the title.

  • Harris scores 37 leads 76ers past Wizards 125-118 in Game 1

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) Tobias Harris showed why Philadelphia might have its own Big 3 worthy of winning a championship. Harris carried top-seeded Philadelphia's offense when it sagged early and scored 37 points, Joel Embiid had 30 and the 76ers survived the sub.-500 Washington Wizards in a 125-118 Game 1 victory on Sunday. Game 2 is Wednesday in Philadelphia.

  • Tennis-Former champ Halep withdraws from French Open due to calf injury

    Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber last week. Halep won her maiden Gram Slam title at the French Open in 2018, beating American Sloane Stephens in the final.

  • LeBron James posts triple-double and a dagger to advance Lakers out of NBA play-in tournament

    LeBron wanted the inventor of the play-in tournament fired. He might not think that anymore.

  • Circuit of The Americas turn-by-turn analysis

    The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series are set for their first trip to Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, a tripleheader weekend which will include practice and qualifying sessions. Saturday will be a doubleheader for the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, with Trucks taking to the track […]

  • T.J. Dillashaw’s return vs. Cory Sandhagen rebooked for UFC Fight Night on July 24

    After his comeback was initially delayed, T.J. Dillashaw is once again booked for his return to UFC competition vs. Cory Sandhagen.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: Corey Conners leads but Brooks Koepka's ominous start has rivals on notice

    Inconsistent Rory McIlroy starts USPGA Championship with topsy-turvy round