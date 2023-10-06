Police Arrest Alleged Homeland Agent Impersonator Amid DUI Incident

The City of Atlanta Police Department released footage on October 4 showing a September 1 incident in which a man allegedly impersonated a Homeland Security agent during a DUI incident in which he detained another man.

Police said they first attended the scene of an auto accident at Fair Drive southwest and Metropolitan Parkway southwest. There they found a passenger, identified as 47-year-old Samuel Smith, in the car in handcuffs. Smith’s wife, Patricia, the driver of the vehicle, said an “officer” had put her husband in handcuffs at Peaches of Atlanta, at 779 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Police then attended that scene, where they discovered a man, identified as 49-year-old Terrence Jacks.

In the footage, Jacks identifies himself as being from “Homeland” when asked what agency he’s from. He was wearing a vest with a “Police” patch and has a Department of Homeland Security Special Agent badge, a radio, and a handgun, police said.

Jacks also had a sedan equipped with blue lights and police decals.

“Though Mr Jacks presented officers with what he claimed were Department of Homeland Security credentials, after a thorough investigation it was determined that Mr Jacks was not a Department of Homeland Security Special Agent,” police said.

Jacks was detained and charged with impersonating a public officer or employee.

The driver of the first vehicle, Patricia Smith, was given a DUI charge.

“Additionally, her husband, Mr Smith, had an active warrant out of Fulton County and was placed into custody,” police said. He was taken to hospital for further medical treatment. Credit: City of Atlanta Police Department via Storyful