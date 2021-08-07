Police arrest 67 people at north Fort Worth street race; vehicles also towed en masse

Police on Friday night arrested 60 adults and seven juveniles at a north Fort Worth street race where they were accused of violating a city ordinance.

Fort Worth police also towed 29 vehicles from the race site in the 5400 block of Sandshell Drive. Police made the arrests about 10 p.m.

It was not clear how many of the people were drivers and what number were spectators.

The Fort Worth City Council in April passed an ordinance making it illegal to gather for street racing or to aid races.

Street racing and reckless driving are illegal under the the Texas Transportation Code, but no state statute prohibits spectators from gathering for a race.

The misdemeanor ordinance violation carries a fine of up to $500.