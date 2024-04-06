Police arrest 11 at Norwich City vs Ipswich Town derby

The match day policing commander thanked everybody who had been at Carrow Road [John Fairhall/BBC]

Police have arrested 11 people before, during, and after the East Anglian derby match between Norwich City and Ipswich Town.

More than 27,000 fans saw Norwich win 1-0 at Carrow Road.

Despite making arrests for offences including criminal damage, anti-social behaviour and letting off a smoke device, police praised both sets of fans.

They said supporters showed "good spirit and humour".

Norfolk Police said all those arrested remained in police custody.

The policing operation had been months in the planning, the force said, with officers from Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and British Transport Police also in attendance.

The crowd included just over 2,020 Ipswich fans.

Match day policing commander Supt Kris Barnard thanked everybody who attended.

"We know this match means a great deal to both sets of fans who want to show their support and get behind their team, and I'm pleased that they did that with good spirit and humour," he said.

"We always said our policing approach would be friendly and fair and our focus was on those people whose behaviour spoilt the enjoyment or safety of others.

"I want to thank everybody for their understanding and cooperation in helping us to ensure this match passed off safely."

After the match police put cordons around the stadium and closed some roads so fans could move safely from the ground.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830