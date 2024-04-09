Police affidavit indicates T'Vondre Sweat's BAC was 0.105

More facts are emerging regarding the recent DWI arrest of former Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

The police affidavit, posted by Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com, contains some important information.

First, and most importantly, Sweat's blood-alcohol concentration was measured at 0.105 percent. That's more than 25 percent over the legal limit.

As previously noted, it takes a considerable amount of alcohol to get a 366-pound man to 0.105 percent BAC.

The BAC was measured at 6:08 a.m. The officer arrived on the scene of a two-car accident at 4:41 a.m. It's possible, and perhaps likely, that Sweat's BAC was higher at the time of the incident, and that it dropped in the ensuing 87 minutes.

The affidavit from the officer indicates a "strong" odor of alcohol and visible "swaying" from Sweat.

Sweat surely will be asked plenty of questions about the situation during his visits with teams in the days leading up to the draft. The full impact on his draft status will be influenced by the effectiveness and perceived truthfulness of his answers.