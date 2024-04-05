Police address safety as St. louis fans are excited for 3 sporting events Saturday

ST. LOUIS — With three Saint Louis sports teams scheduled to play Saturday and an anticipated downtown crowd exceeding 100,000, safety concerns are paramount this weekend. In response, local authorities have ramped up police staffing to ensure the security of all attendees.

Whether fans are planning to scream… Kaw Kaw is law… go cards…fans are ready to show their Saint Louis pride as the teams take the field.

“I’m so excited because I’m going to be here again on Saturday. Go Cardinals Go! Let’s go,” said Brittany White, a Cardinals fan.

Saturday, the Cardinals will face the Miami Marlins at 1:15 p.m. The Battlehawks will take the field against the Arlington Renegades at 7 p.m. for their home opener. And at 7:30 p.m., City SC will play FC Dallas.

“We have supplemental details and some overtime officers that will be working as well. So they provide additional visibility and things for parking and folks that are walking to and from the venues,” said Captain Christian Stamper, Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police have a major safety concern for those who will be crowding downtown on Saturday.

“Traffic is obviously a concern, particularly if some of the events might be ending at the same time. We encourage folks to use rideshare to the extent that they can to limit the number of vehicles that we have. That’s always beneficial,” said Captain Christian Stamper, Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Despite the expected large crowds, fans are eagerly anticipating the games.

“The Saint Louis Battlehawks are an amazing experience. I’ve been to that game before. They’re going to win against the team they’re facing. I don’t even want to say their name. I don’t want to give them energy. The Saint Louis Battlehawks are going to win this game and I am so excited to attend this game ” said Jermell Keys, a St. Louis Battlehawks fan.

If you’re planning to head downtown, the city police want to remind you:

We encourage, as we always do, our patrons and those coming downtown to obviously not leave valuables and things of that nature in their vehicles, which helps us prevent some of the car break-ins,” said Captain Christian Stamper, Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Not only are there four sporting events but there is a sold-out concert taking place Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Chaifetz Arena, where former Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will perform as the opening act. As the police stated, please try to use rideshare and avoid driving downtown.

