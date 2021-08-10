Police say 64-year-old man died in accident involving industrial equipment in Edgewood

Aug. 9—A 64-year-old man died after an accident involving industrial equipment in Edgewood Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Lakeside Boulevard in Edgewood at 11:16 a.m. Monday, according to sheriff's office spokesperson Cristie Hopkins.

No identifying information is being released about the man as of 4 p.m. Monday, she said, and no additional information would be released until the cause and manner of death are determined by an autopsy.

No foul play is suspected in the accident, Hopkins said, and the case will now be turned over to Maryland Occupational Safety and Health.