Polesitter Denny Hamlin claims Stage 1 win at Miami

With four laps to go in the opening stage of Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400, Denny Hamlin took the lead from Ryan Blaney and kept it to win Stage 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The mini victory marked Hamlin’s second stage win of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. He led eight laps of the 80-lap opener in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, starting from the pole position after a random draw set the starting lineup earlier this week.

Blaney, who led a race-high 39 laps, finished second, followed by rookie Tyler Reddick. Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola made up the rest of the top five, while Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Clint Bowyer and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

Joey Logano took the lead from Hamlin on the first go-around and led 27 laps in the early going. He ultimately finished 20th in the first stage.

It took a while for action to truly get going. A light shower paired with a lightning delay pushed the start back nearly an hour. Five laps were then completed before a red flag came out due to lightning in the area again. That red flag lasted 2 hours, 8 minutes and 5 seconds. Another 28 laps were turned before a second red flag flew. That pause lasted 38 minutes and 43 seconds.

Cars remained on track from then on out for Stage 1.