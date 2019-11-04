Polarizing reactions to Willie Taggart's "dream job" dismissal

Willie Taggart coached 21 games at Florida State before he was dismissed as head coach on Sunday. The "Do Something" slogan creator left the Oregon football program after the 2017 season to take his Florida State dream job, which left many Duck fans feeling slighted. The Ducks promoted Mario Cristobal to head coach and in his second season are ranked No. 7, with a 8-1 overall record and undefeated in Pac-12 Conference play.

Taggart's buyout from FSU is the second largest buyout in college football history, at approximately $17 million. Charlie Weis was paid $18.9 million to leave Notre Dame. Although, the Seminoles will end up paying three buyouts that total $20 million, which include paying out the contracts with Oregon and South Florida.

Those are the facts, now these are the reactions.

GRASS ISN'T ALWAYS GREENER

Thank you Willie Taggart..... for hiring Cristobal and then leaving! Thank you Florida St....for hiring away a coach after a 7-5 season in his first year. Just great moves all around. #GoDucks — J.Bell (@JrayBell) November 3, 2019

Thank you "Slick" Willie Taggart for bringing @coach_cristobal to Oregon! Enjoy that FSU money! #GoDucks — ℹ️Ⓜ️🆒 (@geemygeem) November 3, 2019

Crazy how perspectives change. Oregon fans who once wanted Willie Taggart to stay in Eugene are relived and laughing now that he's been fired by Florida State. Ironically, Taggart left the Ducks with a tremendous head coach in Mario Cristobal. — SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) November 3, 2019

NUMBERS SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES

$2,515,000: What Florida State paid Willie Taggart per game. Total cost, including Oregon & USF buyout, will come to about $30,180,000. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 3, 2019

Florida State firing Willie Taggart leaves the class of 2018 with Scott Frost, Chip Kelly, Jeremy Pruitt, Dan Mullen, Jimbo Fisher and Mario Cristobal. The latter three are doing well (21-6). Meanwhile Nebraska, Tennessee and UCLA are all 4-5 but all 4-5's aren't equal. — Christopher Gabriel (@CGProgram) November 3, 2019

Willie Taggart as a head coach:



- at Western Kentucky: 16-20

- at South Florida: 24-25

- at Oregon: 7-5

- at Florida State: 9-12



Willie Taggart's buyouts:



$30,180,000

















— CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 4, 2019

WHAT GOES AROUND, COMES AROUND

FSU treated you like you treated Oregon. Sucks doesn't it? 😂 — Bryan (@VegasDUCKfan58) November 3, 2019

Dec. 5, 2017 (the day Willie Taggart accepted the Florida State job) might someday be celebrated as a holiday in and around Eugene, Oregon #Ducks — Rich Cirminiello (@RichCirminiello) November 4, 2019

THANKS, FSU

FSU could help Oregon twice in two years.



Took Willie Taggart, letting Mario Cristobal to take control of the Pac-12 North two seasons later.



Could hire Urban Meyer, the dream hire of USC fans.







— Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) November 3, 2019

SHOCK

For the life of me I still don't understand how Willie Taggart got the Oregon or Florida State job. — jbook™ (@jbook37) November 3, 2019

Polarizing reactions to Willie Taggart's "dream job" dismissal originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest