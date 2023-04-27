Polarizing NFL draft prospect Jalen Carter: 'I feel l could have worked harder' at Georgia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jalen Carter was the best player in college football when he wanted to be the past two seasons. The problem, as some NFL teams see it, is he didn't want to be often enough.

Carter is widely regarded as the most talented player in this year's NFL draft, but he won't go No. 1 overall Thursday in part because of off-field concerns that make him a boom or bust candidate.

Carter was arrested in March on two misdemeanor traffic charges related to a crash that killed one of his Georgia football teammates and a staffer. He was not directly involved in the accident and resolved his legal troubles by pleading no contest to counts of reckless driving and racing. But for the past month, his practice habits and locker room demeanor have come under scrutiny by teams trying to figure out how or if he'll fit their culture.

On Wednesday, after finishing a pre-draft community service event in Kansas City, site of this year's draft, Carter said he firmly believes "I'm the best player in the draft," though he acknowledged some concerns about his work ethic.

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter plays against TCU during the CFP national championship game, Jan. 9, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif.

"I feel l could have worked harder (at Georgia)," Carter told the Free Press. "But I feel like I put in enough work to get me where I am now. But there’s always room for improvement."

The Detroit Lions, who pick sixth and 18th in the first round, are one of a handful of teams seen as a potential landing spot for Carter, along with the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5, Chicago Bears at No. 9 and Philadelphia Eagles at No. 10.

Carter told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Wednesday that he believes he will end up with the Eagles.

The Lions hosted Carter on a fact-finding pre-draft visit earlier this month. Asked about that meeting at his news conference last week, Lions general manager Brad Holmes was light on specifics.

"He came in and he did a nice job," Holmes said. "Yeah. I mean, again, it’s always case by case. Came in, we enjoyed our time with him, did a nice job and I’ll say even after he left his visit, I felt better with him."

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara during the second quarter in the Orange Bowl CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium, Dec. 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Carter, who declined to visit teams outside of the top 10 during his pre-draft process, described his trip to Detroit as "a good visit."

"It was very cool, calm," he said. "I got to know the coaches. The defensive line coach, GM, defensive coordinator. I got to know them very good. It was a long meeting, good conversation. It went very good."

Asked how he would fit with Lions coach Dan Campbell, Carter said he only had "a quick little meeting" and looks forward to getting to know the Lions more "if they draft me."

“Personally, I feel like I can fit in anywhere," he said. "I’m always down to peep somebody’s vibe, I’m always down to meet new people so anywhere I go I’m going to have to meet somebody new and get to know them, stuff like that."

Campbell and Holmes have built the Lions into legitimate NFL contenders in their two years in Detroit, stocking their once-barren roster with young talent and try-hard players who are fueled by the chips on their shoulder.

Carter is the type of premium talent, at a position of need — interior defensive line — who could help the Lions go from good to great if he maximizes his potential.

But missing on a high first-round bonus pick — the Lions' No. 6 choice is the final payoff from their trade of Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams — and inviting the wrong personality into the locker room could carry dire consequences.

Campbell said at the NFL's spring meeting in March that teams with the right foundational pieces on their roster "can get away with one, maybe two" character risks in their locker room.

"Maybe," he stressed.

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter hits Samford quarterback Michael Hiers during the first half at Sanford Stadium, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Georgia.

And he said the interactions teams have with players during the pre-draft process can go a long way towards determining whether a player is worth a roll of the dice.

"I think honesty helps," Campbell said. "I think ultimately you want to know — it's one thing for example, like does a player give all that he has on the tape? He's not a lazy player, all right. Now, there are plenty of times you'll turn the tape on and the guy’s not going snap to whistle, but it does not deal with laziness. They haven't been coached to do it. They haven't had a coach that's been on them. Or it’s just, they just don't know. They're just unaware and you get away with some things that ordinarily you wouldn't, and that's really, they just don't know.

"And so, I think that's what you're trying to figure out. And you go through the character when you start talking (to) the position coach, you start talking to the head coach, you start talking to the resources at the school, and then you begin to develop, 'Hey, man. This is what this guy’s really like.' Like you talk about Carter. I mean, we talked to a teammate of his the other day and, man, he told us some things we didn’t know, that nobody probably would have known. It was like, 'Oh, that’s interesting.' It was pretty good."

Asked if what he learned was good or bad about Carter, Campbell smiled and said, "It's interesting."

Holmes said he does not have a specific checklist of things he needs to hear from players deemed character risks in order to feel comfortable drafting them. Rather, he said, he goes "case-by-case" based on a number of factors.

"These kids are young college kids, and I've read a lot of things about just kind of from a brain standpoint, where your frontal lobes are developed at that point," Holmes said. "Some of the things that I did in college, I probably wouldn't want anybody to know about. So again, you got to just take it case-by-case, but you kind of asked about what is the one thing, and I'd say football character is probably the biggest thing, in terms of just your passion for the game, your mental toughness, leadership, work ethic, accountability, all that stuff. That always reigns No. 1."

Carter earns passing marks in some areas of football character.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Wednesday he never saw Carter take plays off during games when Carter helped Georgia win back-to-back national titles, and he said Carter should be commended for returning to play from knee and ankle injuries last season when he could have shut his season down as a presumptive top-five pick.

Carter, for his part, said he was truthful with teams during the pre-draft process when asked about his practice habits and assured them, "if they still get me, them habits won't transition to the NFL."

He declined to share details of the truth.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) celebrates during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field, Nov. 19, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky.

"If you want to ask an NFL team, they might tell you," he said. "But I spoke on that a lot."

Carter said he leaned on his brother, who is a pastor in Florida, to navigate the difficult times he's endured in recent months, and he said whatever team gets him will get a motivated player in the NFL.

"My goals for the NFL, I want that yellow jacket and I want to be the best D-lineman, the most paid D-lineman," he said. "There’s a lot of goals. I got them all written down, and my mom got some that I told her. There’s a lot of goals."

The goal at the top of the list?

“I want to be a Hall of Famer," he said. "That’s really like the one."

