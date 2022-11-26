Poland's Wojciech Szczesny Makes Spectacular Double-Save on Penalty originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Wojciech Szczesny took notes from Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa.

Days after Ochoa became a national hero by denying Robert Lewandowski and Poland an easy penalty, Szczesny got a block of his own, salvaging Poland’s first-half lead against Saudi Arabia.

While Saudi Arabia — riding the high of its upset win over Argentina — looked like the better team through much of the first half, it was Poland that struck first thanks to a quick transition by Szczesny that later resulted in a goal by Piotr Zielinski in the 39th minute.

The momentum from that goal was short lived as VAR awarded a penalty to Saudi Arabia after Krystian Bielik took down Saleh Al Shehr in the box. Supported by the roar of the overwhelming number of Saudi fans, Salem Al-Dawsari — team captain and hero of the Argentina match — stepped up for Saudi Arabia as the game entered a 10-minute stoppage time.

With the lead on the line, it was all Szczesny.

The 32-year-old dove right to block the ball before popping back to up to get a hand on Mohammed Al-Burayk’s follow-up.

Poland held on to head to the lockerroom with a 1-0 lead.

A win by Saudi Arabia would guarantee it a spot in the round of 16.