Poland's Lewandowski to miss first Euro match with thigh injury

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski takes part in a training session for the team of ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match against Bayern Munich. Lewandowski's Euro 2024 participation appears not in danger after the Poland captain had to leave the pitch injured in the final tune-up game on Monday night. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Poland talisman and captain Robert Lewandowski will miss at least the first Euro 2024 match against the Netherlands with a thigh muscle injury, team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski said on Tuesday.

Jaroszewski said that the Barcelona striker suffered a muscle fibre tear in the final tune-up game against Turkey and was substituted in the 32nd minute of his 150th cap which Poland won 2-1 in Warsaw.

Poland face the Dutch on Sunday, and then Austria on June 21 and France on June 25 in the group stage of the tournament in Germany.

"We are doing everything so that Robert can play in the second match against Austria," Jaroszewski said.

It was bad news for Poland after coach Michal Probierz had said post-match that "it is only a light injury and we hope that there won't be any problems."

The fate of Lewandowski, 35, adds to Poland's woes up front, after Arkadiusz Milik from Juventus said last week he would miss the Euros with a knee injury.

Lewandowski's attacking partner Karol Swiderski from Hellas Verona also had to leave early on Monday after damaging his ankle while celebrating his opening goal of the match.

Jaroszewski said that Swiderski sprained his ankle but should recover in time for Sunday's match.

"He should be back in full training in three or four days after treatment," the doctor said.