Poland without Lewandowski for Netherlands opener

Poland are hopeful the injury striker Robert Lewandowski (left) has will keep him out for only one game [Getty Images]

Poland will be without key striker Robert Lewandowski for their Euro 2024 opener against the Netherlands, who have injury issues of their own.

Barcelona forward Lewandowski, 35, is out of the Group D match at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg because of a hamstring injury.

There have been concerns Poland's all-time record goalscorer could miss the whole group stage, but boss Michal Probierz believes he will be back to face Austria on 21 June.

"Robert will probably join the team for the match against Austria," he said.

"There is progress in his treatment. The medical staff are doing everything to get him back on his feet.”

Netherlands, meanwhile, have had to deal with the late withdrawals of playmaker Frenkie de Jong (ankle) and Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners (groin).

The Netherlands go into the tournament as one of the favourites as they look to win the European Championship for the first time since 1988.

Current manager Ronald Koeman was part of the team that beat West Germany in Hamburg in the semi-finals en route to lifting the trophy.

Koeman (front) was part of the squad that won Euro '88 [Getty Images]

From Disney to the Euros - duo answer late calls

Those late injury issues for the Dutch led to Koeman calling up Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee and Borussia Dortmund wing-back Ian Maatsen.

Zrikzee was at Walt Disney World in Florida when he got the call, after which he posted a picture of himself at the theme park along with the caption: "When you get the call to leave Disney for the Euros."

Maatsen, meanwhile, was on a yacht near Mykonos when he was asked to join the camp, and had no hesitation in dropping everything to head to Germany.

His father, Edward, drove for three hours from his home in the Netherlands to Dortmund, where Maatsen plays his club football, to pick up his son's football boots.

He then drove another three hours to the Dutch camp in Wolfsburg to drop them off.

"We know that as a family member you are always involved," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"This European Championship is the icing on the cake. As a parent you are very proud and do everything you can to keep it on track and to keep everything around it as stable as possible."

How can I watch Netherlands v Poland?

This match is live on BBC One, with presenter Mark Chapman joined by David Moyes, Danny Murphy and Ashley Williams.

Coverage begins at 13:35 BST, while BBC Radio 5 Live has full match commentary from 14:00.

You can also watch the match and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

