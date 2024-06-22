Poland want to leave Euro 2024 with heads held high after early exit

Poland's coach Michal Probierz gesticulates on the touchline during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Poland and Austria at the Olympiastadion. Sören Stache/dpa

Despite an early group stage exit from Euro 2024, Poland coach Michal Probierz wants to leave the tournament with his head held high.

"I told my players to be strong. They shouldn't be afraid and shouldn't avoid the media and the fans. Because I believe in this team," he said at a news conference at their Hanover base on Saturday.

Having lost their first two games in Group D, Poland were eliminated from contention for the last 16 because of France's 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

Group positions are decided by head-to-head and with Austria on three points and having beaten the Poles 3-1, the Eagles can only finish bottom and were the first team eliminated from the tournament in Germany. Their final group game is on Tuesday against France.

"What wasn't enough against these top teams this time can only be a lesson for the future. We have something to work on," Probierz said.

"Now it's important that our players play regularly for their clubs. Then we'll do everything we can to develop as a team. I'm not going to ruin everything just because our games against the Netherlands and Austria didn't go well. I see great potential in the team," the coach added.

Polish media, however, were not surprised by the elimination.

"Those who come last are eliminated first," wrote the website goal.pl, alluding to the fact the team had only qualified for the tournament via the play-offs and were now the first team to be eliminated.

"The end of hope," wrote the tabloid Fakt while sports newspaper Przeglad Sportowy said: "The Polish national team have lost their last 1% chance."

Poland were hampered by talisman Robert Lewandowski injuring his thigh in a warm-up game. He missed the opening 2-1 loss to the Dutch and was introduced as a second-half substitute against Austria.

Key player Arkadiusz Milik was also a huge absence. He was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

"After the game, we realized that it shouldn't have panned out like that," Lewandowski said, referring to the team's reaction to going 2-1 down and not taking enough risks.

"I'm 100% fit. The only risk would have been if I had played from the start (and reaggravated)."