Poland vs Netherlands: Preview, predictions and lineups

The Netherlands get their Euro 2024 campaign underway on Sunday afternoon when they take on Poland in Group D.

Having exited the last European Championship at the round of 16 to Czech Republic, the Dutch will be desperate to make a deeper run at the tournament in Germany. Ronald Koeman's squad boasts plenty of stars, but whether they have the character to make it all the way to the latter stages of the competition remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Poland almost didn't make it to Euro 2024. Having finished behind Albania and Czech Republic in qualifying, Michal Probierz's men squeezed past Wales in a penalty shootout during the play-offs. However, they find themselves in decent form heading into the tournament and are unbeaten in their previous eight matches.

The two sides have met four times in the Nations League over the past four years, with the Netherlands coming out on top in three of the clashes. Poland haven't tasted victory against the Dutch since 1979.

Here is 90min's guide to their clash.

Poland vs Netherlands H2H record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: Poland 0-2 Netherlands (22 September 2022) - UEFA Nations League

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Poland vs Netherlands on TV and live stream

Poland team news

Poland have been dealt an enormous blow prior to their opener against the Netherlands, with Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski ruled out of the clash with a thigh injury. He was withdrawn during a 2-1 pre-tournament victory over Turkey and could miss the entirety of the group stage.

Lewandowski's absence will be felt even more sorely after Juventus forward Arkadiusz Milik missed the plane to Germany through injury, with Karol Swiderski also unlikely to feature up top due to an ankle problem suffered against Turkey.

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash is also absent from the squad with a fitness issue.

Poland predicted lineup vs Netherlands

Poland predicted lineup (3-5-2): Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Slisz, Moder, Zielinski, Zalewski; Buksa, Piatek.

Netherlands team news

Koeman suffered two injury blows prior to the tournament with Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners having to withdraw from the squad due to injury. That disappointment opens the door to full-back Ian Maatsen, who has now travelled to Germany for Euro 2024.

Brighton's Bart Verburggen will be favoured to Brentford's Mark Flekken in goal having started both pre-tournament friendlies, while the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake make up a stellar defence. Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo will start in an exciting forward line.

Netherlands predicted lineup (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo.

Poland vs Netherlands score prediction

Both sides have suffered potentially defining injuries prior to the tournament but the Netherlands' squad depth means that they should be able to cope without their absent stars better than Poland will without Lewandowski.

The Barcelona forward is the key for a Poland side that often underperform on the big stage and the Netherlands will most likely take advantage with their superior squad.