Poland vs Austria: Preview, predictions and lineups

Despite putting up a strong fight against powerhouse nations, both Poland and Austria tasted narrow defeats in their opening Euro 2024 matches.

For Poland, there was an agonising late defeat to the Netherlands. Despite missing Robert Lewandowski through injury, they went a goal ahead against the 1988 European champions before surrendering a late winner to former Manchester United loanee Wout Weghorst. A draw would have been an enormous result in a challenging group.

Austria were mightily impressive in their 1-0 defeat to 2018 world champions France, with their high-intensity pressing causing Didier Deschamps' side all manner of issues. They may have come away from Dusseldorf with no points but sent a clear warning sign to the Netherlands and upcoming opponents Poland.

Here's 90min's preview of Poland vs Austria at Euro 2024.

Poland vs Austria H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: Poland 0-0 Austria (9 September 2019) - Euro 2020 qualifying

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Poland vs Austria on TV and live stream

Poland team news

In a massive boost to Poland's Euro 2024 chances, Lewandowski has now returned to training. Whether the Barcelona striker will be able to start remains to be seen, but Adam Buksa, his replacement against the Netherlands, did his chances no harm with a well-taken header.

Elsewhere, Poland could welcome Karol Swiderski back from the start after he only made a cameo last time out, with Jakub Pitrowski also potentially coming into the starting lineup. Defender Bartosz Salamon should be fit after recovering from an injury that saw him withdrawn late against the Dutch.

Poland predicted lineup vs Austria

Poland predicted lineup vs Austria (3-5-2): Szczesny; Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior; Frankowski, Szymanski, Moder, Zielinski, Zalewski; Lewandowski, Buksa.

Austria team news

Ralf Rangnick is unlikely to make too many changes to the lineup he chose against France after an encouraging performance. The likes of Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer and Nicolas Seiwald all put in good displays in midfield.

However, one alteration could come in the form of Gernot Trauner, who may replace Max Wober at the back following his comical own goal against France.

Austria predicted lineup vs Poland (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Trauner, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch.

With games to come against France and the Netherlands for Poland and Austria respectively, Friday's meeting is absolutely pivotal for both nations. If they harbour genuine aspirations of reaching the knockout stages, they simply must win.

Austria showed enough in their defeat to France to make them favourites for the clash with Poland, even if Lewandowski returns. It's unlikely to be a hugely high-scoring affair, but it's one that Rangnick's side might edge with their intensity.