Is Poland v Netherlands on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2024 match

The Netherlands kick off against Poland in Group D (Getty Images)

Poland and the Netherlands kick off their Euro 2024 campaigns with a Group D meeting in Hamburg.

The pair are in alongside France and Austria in a difficult group and will thus be keen to avoid an early slip-up.

Both teams arrive at this tournament in good form: Ronald Koeman’s Dutch side put four goals past Iceland and Canada in their two warm-up games, while Poland beat Turkey and Ukraine.

But manager Michal Probierz will be without talisman Robert Lewandowski for the tournament opener with the veteran striker nursing a thigh problem.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Poland vs Netherlands?

The Group D fixture is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 16 June at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1.35pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Poland are without Robert Lewandowski due to a thigh problem, while Matty Cash and Arkadiusz Milik were ruled out of the tournament due to their own injury issues.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, suffered a double midfield blow ahead of the tournament as both Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners were forced out of their squad. Ian Maatsen and Joshua Zirkzee have been called up as injury replacements.

Predicted line-ups

Poland XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Moder, Slisz, Zalewski; Zielinski, Urbanski; Buksa.

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo.

Odds

Poland win 23/4

Draw 17/5

Netherlands win 4/7

Prediction

A narrow Dutch win. Poland 1-2 Netherlands

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.