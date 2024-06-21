Poland v Austria LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of Group E clash at Euro 2024

Austria and Poland face off at Euro 2024 looking to boost their Group D hopes after opening-round defeats.

Ralf Rangnick’s side pushed France close in Dusseldorf, suffering a 1-0 defeat in a scrappy contest after Kylian Mbappe’s broken nose.

While Poland were undone late by Wout Weghorst and the Netherlands, despite grabbing the lead through Adam Buksa. Robert Lewandowski could return for Poland, with coach Michal Probierz maintaining “there is a big difference if you have best player in the world on the bench or you have him on the pitch.”

Austria captain Marcel Sabitzer is embracing the pressure from what he has defined as a must-win game: “If we follow our principles and are intense, and if we bring all that on the pitch, then we have a good chance of winning tomorrow.”

Poland face Austria at 5pm BST in Berlin

Both teams aim to pick up their first point of Group D

Why Ralf Rangnick’s Austria should still be your dark horses at Euro 2024

11:18 , Jack Rathborn

The Godfather of Gegenpressing, of all people, was made an offer he surely couldn’t refuse. And yet somehow, some way, he did.

As the European Championship approached, so did Bayern Munich, but Ralf Rangnick held firm. It is a quirk of Rangnick’s career, that Germany’s most influential coach has never worked with the nation’s preeminent football club. Instead, the highest-profile periods of the 65-year-old’s career have been spells at Schalke, Leipzig, Stuttgart, Hoffenheim, Hannover, and – more recently – Manchester United.

During his time as interim coach of United, the German accepted the Austria job and reneged on his decision to remain at the Premier League club in an advisory capacity. His arrival in England had stirred excitement in football purists, or nerds, yet his time there did not bring the desired results.

11:17 , Jack Rathborn

A jubilant Slovakia side meet a (so far) underachieving Ukraine team in the second round of fixtures in Group E, with Francesco Calzona’s side looking to gain another crucial three points in their bid to make the last 16.

Slovakia sprung the first real shock of Euro 2024 after beating a much-fancied Belgium side 1-0 in their opening game, with Ivan Schranz the hero after a mistake from Man City’s Jeremy Doku.

Ukraine opened their campaign against Romania earlier on the same day, with another surprise in the group as Romania beat their eastern European neighbours 3-0 thanks to goals from Stanciu, Marin and Dragus.

The result leaves Ukraine – who boast the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykhailo Mudryk and LaLiga top scorer Artem Dovbyk in their ranks – at the bottom of Group E, likely needing at least a draw to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

11:16 , Jack Rathborn

Austria’s opening Euro 2024 fixture has become more notable for the injury to Kylian Mbappe than for the largely impressive performance Austria themselves showed, but they’ll need to do it all again and find a result this time when they face Poland.

The second round of games brings added pressure for those who failed to find victory first time out, as opportunities to reach the last 16 quickly feel as though they’re about to run out - though at least Ralf Rangnick’s side have the consolation of knowing their defeat was to Group D’s top seeds in France.

Poland were beaten by Netherlands and though it was a narrow scoreline in the end, a more clinical Oranje in the first half could have seen the Poles heavily swept aside.

Euro 2024: Slovakia v Ukraine

10:27 , Jack Rathborn

Thursday 20 June 2024 22:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hello and welcome along to The Independent’s live coverage of Slovakia v Ukraine, a crucial match in Group E as they chase a place in the knockout stages.