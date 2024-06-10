🚨 Poland star Robert Lewandowski forced off in EURO 2024 warm up game

Poland have been dealt a potentially massive blow just days before their EURO 2024 campaign is due to begin as record-scorer and talisman Robert Lewandowski was forced off with an injury.

The Barcelona man was named in the starting XI as his side took on Turkey in their final EURO 2024 warm up game, and watched as his side took the lead after just 12 minutes courtesy of an effort from Karol Świderski.

Just after the half hour mark though, disaster struck as the striker went down and was forced off with an apparent injury, with Poland in action against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski had to come off after 31 minutes after picking up an apparent injury in Poland's friendly match vs. Turkey.



Poland's Euro campaign begins in six days. pic.twitter.com/BVmniWc4L3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 10, 2024

To make matters worse for Poland, they have already been robbed of his backup when Arkadiusz Milik picked up an injury of his own against Ukraine, for which he has undergone surgery.

Could Poland's EURO 2024 hopes be over before they've even begun?